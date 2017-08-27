He should wait.

Via Washington Examiner:

The White House has confirmed President Trump will visit the hurricane-stricken region of Texas this upcoming Tuesday.

“We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. “We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers.”

Earlier in the day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said clean up had been underway long enough in the Corpus Christie area that it might be possible for the president to visit without causing too much of a distraction to the ongoing relief efforts.

Abbott also praised the federal government’s handling of the disaster, saying everything the state has asked for has been granted.

