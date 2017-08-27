Saw this pic and initially said it had to be fake. But it’s real.

Via Fox News:

As Tropical Storm Harvey continued to pound southeastern Texas on Sunday with “catastrophic flooding,” residents of a nursing home southeast of Houston had to be evacuated from waist-deep water.

Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, David Popoff, the city’s emergency management coordinator, told the Galveston County Daily News.

Popoff told the newspaper all 15 were rescued by helicopter.

