Via Fox News:

Hurricane Harvey continued to pound southeastern Texas on Sunday with “catastrophic flooding” in Houston that led to at least one death and an airport shutdown caused by standing water on the runways.

More than 1,000 people were rescued overnight Sunday. At least one person died due to the flooding, Houston Fire Department’s Sheldra Brigham said. Paramedics found the individual in a vehicle just before 10 p.m. A doctor, a passerby who stopped to help, was already at the scene and pronounced the person dead.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for most parts of southeastern Texas Sunday morning. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told “Fox & Friends Weekend” the city’s 911 system has been “overwhelmed” since Harvey struck.

