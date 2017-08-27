One-time gesture?

Following a week of debate and controversy after several Browns players chose to kneel during the national anthem, every member of the team was up and standing when the anthem was played prior to Saturday night’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Browns play-by-play man and WKYC sportscaster Jim Donovan made reference to the players’ decision to stand during the team’s radio broadcast after the Star Spangled Banner was sung. His partner and former Browns offensive lineman Doug Dieken then gave credit to team legend Jim Brown, who met with the team before the game.

According to Dieken, Brown told the team, “Do not disrespect your flag, do not disrespect your country.” The Hall of Fame running back made headlines earlier this week when he criticized players for protesting during the anthem.

