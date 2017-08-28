The siege against statues has begun.

Via Daily Mail:

A rally was held in New York by those who wish to see the removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus from where it has stood since the 1800’s.

The statue is currently under review by a special task force implemented by Mayor Bill de Blasio designed to remove ‘symbols of hate’ in New York City.

Friday night, demonstrators took to Columbus Circle where the statue is prominently displayed in a busy round-about at the base of Central Park, carrying signs that read: ‘Columbus didn’t discover America he invaded it.’

Another sign called the statue ‘A tribute to racism and genocide.’

Columbus has been hailed in American-lore as discovering the new world on his expedition in 1492 on behalf on the Spanish empire.

But critics note his cruel treatment of the native inhabitants of the Caribbean and South America and his active participation in the slave trade.

Keep reading…