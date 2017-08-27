Are they getting paid by the hour or the mile? There are also suggestions they plan to occupy various areas, they are being told to bring items “to stay.”

Via The Hill:

Activists are set to start a 10-day march from Charlottesville, Virginia to Washington, D.C. on Monday to confront white supremacy and demand President Trump’s removal from office.

“The March to Confront White Supremacy,” is set to start in Charlottesville Monday, Aug. 28 and end in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Organizers say the march will be followed by an occupation of Washington, D.C. with daily nonviolent demonstrations.

“This is the time to confront white supremacy in our government and throughout our history. We demand that President Trump to be removed from office for allying himself with this ideology of hate and we demand an agenda that repairs the damage it’s done to our country and its people,” the website for the march reads.

“This will be a sustained civil disobedience campaign, so bring what you need to stay,” they added.

“The March to Confront White Supremacy,” is being planned by a number of activist groups such as the Women’s March, Working Families Party, the Action Group Network, United We Dream, Color of Change, and others.

