Via Fox News:

The Russian attorney who met with Donald Trump Jr. in a highly scrutinized meeting last summer sought to distance herself Friday from the infamous anti-Trump dossier, following testimony from a Senate witness that she worked with the firm behind that document on a separate project.

Natalia Veselnitskaya slammed the dossier as “cheap gossip,” in an email sent in Russian to Fox News. Her translator sent an English version of the original message, which was reviewed and verified by Fox News.

“When I read some parts of this ‘dossier’ in the media I laughed,” Veselnitskaya said. “What kind of idiots does one have to take Americans for to think that they can believe that stupid and incompetent [and] absurd [dossier]?”

The same email, in a confusing passage, also seemed to both defend and question the co-founder of the firm behind the document.

