Field trips require permission slips from the parents.

Via WSBTV:

Parents contacted Channel 2 Action News with concerns after a local preschool took children on a trip to a gun range.

The school told Channel 2’s Carl Willis it was all part of a lesson.

Images of a first-grader and a second-grader handling firearms showed up on Facebook after the trip, which involved student from Holdheide Academy in Woodstock.

Willis contacted the school’s owner, Tammy Dorsten, who on Friday night defended the trip.

“This was a wonderful learning experience with a safety class before and after the guns were handled,” Dorsten said.

Dorsten told Willis the children have been learning about sharpshooter Annie Oakley and folk hero Davy Crockett.

She said the gun range High Caliber Firearms has an 1894 rifle of the type that Oakley would have used. Dorsten told Willis she decided to give the kids a hands-on lesson and parents approved.

Gun range owner Sean Jerguson defended the visit but when Willis called it a field trip, he said, “When you say field trip, I don’t know what that means. We’ve had a number of youth programs here. I wouldn’t know how to define a field trip. We have a number of private and home-school groups come into the store.”

Keep reading…