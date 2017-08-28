Did HuffPo check the DD 214’s of the ‘white nationalists’?

Via Fox News:

The Huffington Post published an op-ed mulling over whether serving in the American military makes soldiers racists.

The author notes that veterans of the Iraq-Afghan war were among the white nationalists who rioted in Charlottesville, Virginia, leaving one counter-protester dead. One Iraq-Afghan veteran was one of the rally leaders.

“To learn that these brave men and women over there return with a new-found hatred for those different from them, especially after their mission is one of liberation from those who kill and persecute anyone of different faiths/beliefs, is quite disturbing to say the least.”

