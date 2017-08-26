Via Daily Caller:

London authorities detained a 26-year-old man late Friday after he brandished a sword and repeatedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” outside of Buckingham Palace.

Metropolitan police said he intentionally drove into a restricted area and parked himself near a police van. After three unarmed policemen approached him, a struggled ensued, and he was brought down using pepper spray. Two separate officers were injured with cuts to their hands.

The incident is being treated as a terrorism investigation, Metropolitan police counterterrorism commander Commander Dean Haydon confirmed in a Saturday statement. British authorities remain on high alert after a slew of terrorist attacks throughout 2017.

Keep reading…