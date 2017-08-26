Kim couldn’t get them up.

Via Daily Mail:

North Korea has launched three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan Saturday in a further taunting of US president Donald Trump – but they were all duds.

The US military said that two of the missiles failed in flight and the other blew up ‘almost immediately’. They were launched between 6.19am and 6.49am local time in North Korea and landed to the east of North Korea’s Kangwon province.

South Korea’s Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said it was analysing the missiles.

It said: ‘The military is keeping a tight surveillance over the North to cope with further provocations’.

It comes as a US-South Korea joint military exercise is under way and as category 4 Hurricane Harvey moves towards Texas.

