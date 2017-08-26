Another ‘peaceful protest’ from the left.

Via SF Gate:

Minor scuffles broke out between San Francisco police and some of the several hundred people who turned to protest a now-canceled right-wing press conference in Alamo Square Park.

Some protesters were trying to break through barricades that police have put up on streets about a block from the park, which is surrounded by a fence that workers erected Saturday morning and is closed to the public. Police were confronting protesters at a barricade at Steiner and Fell streets, a block south of the park.

After the barricade briefly gave way, several dozen police officers ran up the street to create a new barrier, this time using their bodies. Protesters chanted, “Let us in!” and “Our streets!”

Muni said it was rerouting lines around the area.

10:29 a.m.: Park closes: San Francisco police and park department rangers closed off Alamo Square Park. Rangers announced through bullhorns that all visitors must leave, and officers escorted people out of the park. Police wearing helmets and carrying zip-tie restraints fanned out in the park.

Earlier in the day, the city had put fencing on all four sides of Alamo Square.

Dozens of police officers and Recreation and Park Department rangers patrolled the park and surrounding streets while hundreds of people stood on sidewalks. Some were protesters who came there in anticipation of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer holding what it billed as a 2 p.m. press conference.

A group of protesters came dressed in costume while others held signs reading “No Hate” and “Black Lives Matter.” One individual banged on a drum while people danced nearby.

Keep reading…