The science isn’t settled.

Via Fox News:

Television personality and scientist Bill Nye the Science Guy is suing Disney and several of its subsidiaries claiming the conglomerate underpaid him by at least $9 million for his popular television series.

He filed his lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Along with Disney, Nye is also suing Touchstone, ABC and Buena Vista among other subsidiaries, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nye claimed he and several partners who created the “Bill Nye the Science Guy” series have not received the net profits they were entitled to from Buena Vista Television.

“Of that 50 percent stake, Nye gets a third, with his partners splitting the other two-thirds — giving him 16.5 percent of 100 percent of the net profits,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Keep reading…