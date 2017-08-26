Military readiness trumps social engineering.

Via The Hill:

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) warned Friday against any plans to push transgender people from the military following new guidance from President Trump.

McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said “it would be a step in the wrong direction to force currently serving transgender individuals to leave the military solely on the basis of their gender identity rather than medical and readiness standards that should always be at the heart of Department of Defense personnel policy.”

“The Pentagon’s ongoing study on this issue should be completed before any decisions are made with regard to accession. The Senate Armed Services Committee will continue to conduct oversight on this important issue,” he added in a statement.

