Alas, it was not the taxpayer relief shot.

Via Daily Mail:

Police in Corpus Christi, Texas reported late Friday that a man was shot during an alleged burglary just as a Category 4 hurricane made landfall nearby.

The Corpus Christi Police Department tweeted late Friday that a ‘homeowner shot [an] intruder’ at 7100 Ficus Court.

Police reported that the victim was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound and ‘was coherent when medics took him.’

The timing could not have possibly been worse since the city and the entire state are just beginning to grapple with what some say could be one of the worst natural disasters ever.

