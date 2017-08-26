So keep up the aggravating identity politics, because it means you will get creamed in 2018 and 2020.

Via NY Post:

Open up the Republican Party Web site and you’ll quickly see an article called “Principles for American Renewal” with 11 broad statements of principle such as this one under immigration: “We need an immigration system that secures our borders, upholds the law, and boosts our economy.”

Scroll down the Democrats’ home page and you’ll find a dull party platform with 93 bullet points and a list of links entitled “People.” Each link leads to a subgroup: Women. Hispanics. LGBT people. “Ethnic Americans.” There are 17 different groups, and a different message tailored for each.

Republicans offer a vision to unite America. Democrats offer to break it down into pieces.

Keep reading…