WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to rescind an Obama-era policy that protects nearly 600,000 immigrants who entered the country illegally as children and are known as “Dreamers,” according to media reports on Friday.

Trump’s decision on whether to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, policy could be announced as early as next week, reported ABC News, citing multiple sources.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions discussed the program with senior White House officials on Thursday, according to an administration official.

Department of Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan denied reports that the department had made any recommendations on DACA to the White House. “There have been continuing discussions about DACA but nothing has been determined,” Lapan told Reuters.

