Purge of the Bannonites.

Via The Blaze:

According to the Federalist, President Trump’s controversial top aide Sebastian Gorka resigned Friday evening.

The deputy advisor to the president announced his resignation in a letter the Federalist characterized as “blunt.”

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka said. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”

“MAGA” refers to “Make America Great Again,” the campaign slogan and policy center of the Trump movement.

