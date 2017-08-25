Convicted for enforcing the law.

Via NY Post:

President Trump pardoned controversial Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted for disobeying a judge’s order to stop detaining people illegally.

Trump, who strongly hinted at the pardon during a rally in Phoenix earlier this week, issued the grant on Friday evening.

“Do the people in this room like Sheriff Joe?” Trump said at the rally on Tuesday.

“So was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job? … I’ll make a prediction: I think he’s going to be just fine.”

Arpaio was scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5.