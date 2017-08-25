The end of social engineering.

Via Washington Times:

President Trump signed a presidential memo Friday night ordering the Defense Department to stop accepting transgender people for military service.

The memo outlines Mr. Trump’s announcement on Twitter last month that he would impose a ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military, and officially requests the Pentagon to begin carrying out the ban.

“In my judgment, the previous administration failed to identify a sufficient basis to conclude that terminating the Departments’ longstanding policy and practice would not hinder military effectiveness and lethality, disrupt unit cohesion, or tax military resources,” Mr. Trump wrote, “and there remain meaningful concerns that further study is needed to ensure that continued implementation of last year’s policy change would not have those negative effects.”

It instructs Defense Secretary James Mattis to examine how to handle transgender people who are currently serving in the armed forces, believed to number more than 2,000.

