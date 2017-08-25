They’re not just Marxists, they’re stupid too. It’s a set.

Via Daily Caller:

The statue of a Revolutionary War colonel was decapitated outside of a courthouse in Ohio, according to local news reports.

The head of a statue of Colonel William Crawford, which is located outside of the courthouse in Crawford County, was found completely removed, the Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum reported.

According to the newspaper, the statue sustained $7,500 in damage. The vandal has not been arrested but would face a fifth-degree felony charge.

