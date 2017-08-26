Need a NFL wide ban.

Via WOIO:

The Cleveland Browns anthem protest continues to reverberate through the region as residents take sides for and against the on-field activism.

On Thursday, VFW Commander Tim Zvoncheck posted a message to his Facebook page, informing the public that his Strongsville post would no longer air games on Sundays.

Zvoncheck’s message reads:

“So tonight, I asked the membership of my post, VFW 3345, what they thought of the Cleveland Browns players kneeling during the National Anthem and the coaching staff backing their decision. Just as I suspected, the “boos” nearly tore the roof off. Effective immediately, VFW Post 3345 will no longer televise any Cleveland Browns games! We will never support any person or organization who disgraces the flag or the anthem that we fought for and so many or our brothers and sisters have died for! Until a formal apology by this organization is publicized and the utter disregard to America ceases, we, as veterans of this great country will not stand for this! We love our Browns, but we love our flag more…God bless America and damn those who think differently! #RespectOurFlag”

A group of Browns players protested during the national anthem prior to Monday night’s preseason game against the New York Giants.

