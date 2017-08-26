Another flag coopted by the left.

After white supremacist demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, displayed a black-and-white American flag with a blue line across its center, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese announced a similar flag had been removed from a break room in the Multnomah County Courthouse.

For some, the symbol known as the “Thin Blue Line” flag is used to show support for law enforcement and honor officers killed in the line of duty. Others say it’s gotten co-opted by the white nationalist movement and shows disrespect to people of color.

The flag was in a courthouse breakroom for Sheriff’s Office staff, said sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Chad Gaidos. A Multnomah County commissioner raised concerns about the flag to Reese earlier this week, Reese said in a statement Wednesday.

“The community concerns raised led me to ask that the flag be removed while we consider whether or not it is appropriate to display any altered United States flag inside a county-owned facility,” Reese said.

The flag has sometimes served as a flashpoint in what has become the nation’s fraught terrain of racial politics.

In March, a Florida woman was asked by her homeowners’ association to take down her flag after complaints that it was anti-Black Lives Matter.

St. Louis residents complained after the flag was hung on a float during a popular city parade in June, saying it took attention away from marginalized groups. Parade officials later apologized for displaying the flag.[…]

In a statement, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the sheriff was right to remove flag.

“We must be open and try to understand how symbols may hurt or offend other people,” she said. “The sheriff is taking a positive step and listening to the community’s concern, talking to his people, and taking both into account.”

