Wow. Just madness. Catholic schools have always permitted non-Catholics to attend. But to remove symbols of faith because of this is insane. If people have issue, no one is forcing them to go to a Catholic school.

Via Free Beacon:

An independent K-12 Catholic school in the San Francisco Bay Area has removed religious statues from its campus in order to appeal to those of other faiths.

Parents and alumni are concerned about San Domenico School’s decision to remove a number of statutes and religious icons, especially those of Jesus and Mary, the Marin Independent Journal reported.

“Articulating an inclusive foundation appears to mean letting go of San Domenico’s 167-year tradition as a Dominican Catholic school and being both afraid and ashamed to celebrate one’s heritage and beliefs,” wrote parent Shannon Fitzpatrick in an email to school decision makers.

