Ah, yeah, no. What is this obsession that Kasich has with himself? Hint: no one wanted you. And yes, we know your Dad was a postman…

Via CNBC:

Ohio’s Republican governor, John Kasich, and Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, have discussed the idea of a joint run for the White House in 2020, Axios and CNN reported on Friday.

Citing an unidentified source, CNN said the discussions were not at an organizational level for a bid, which would challenge Republican President Donald Trump’s expected re-election campaign and complicate Democratic efforts to regain the White House.

“What they are trying to show the country is that honorable people can disagree, but you can still problem solve together,” it quoted the source as saying.

Kasich, who was among more than a dozen Republican candidates to be defeated by Trump in last year’s presidential primary campaign, would top the ticket, according to CNN and Axios online news outlet.

