Via FreeBeacon:

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to impose new financial sanctions on the Venezuelan government, which his administration considers a “dictatorship.”

The new sanctions stop short of a full oil embargo but nevertheless constitute a tough measure that will put further pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Washington Post reports. The White House issued a statement targeting Maduro’s creation of a “constituent assembly” to replace the National Assembly and rewrite the Venezuelan constitution.

“The Maduro dictatorship continues to deprive the Venezuelan people of food and medicine, imprison the democratically-elected opposition, and violently suppress freedom of speech,” the statement said. “The regime’s decision to create an illegitimate Constituent Assembly—and most recently to have that body usurp the powers of the democratically-elected National Assembly—represents a fundamental break in Venezuela’s legitimate constitutional order.”

