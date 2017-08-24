The walking dead.

Actress and activist Susan Sarandon joined alongside the estimated hundreds of Colin Kaepernick supporters participating in the “United We Stand” march outside of the NFL’s headquarters in New York City Wednesday.

The Thelma & Louise star shared a photo of the protesters with her 500,000-plus Twitter followers, captioning the tweet: “Rally in support of Colin Kaepernick in front of @NFL. Together we win. I stand with Colin. #ImWithKap.”

NAACP leaders and left-wing activist Linda Sarsour headlined the rally, which was meant to show support for the former San Fransisco 49ers star who’s yet to land a roster spot on an NFL team after causing controversy last season by kneeling for the National Anthem during pre-game ceremonies.

