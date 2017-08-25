Gary Cohn is as stupidly ignorant as Mitt Romney or Marco Rubio who made similarly silly comments.

Via Daily Caller:

National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn claimed that militant “anti-fascists” (or “antifa”) are just concerned citizens “standing up for equality and freedom” in a Financial Times interview that ran Friday.

“Citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK,” Cohn said of the recent violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. “I believe this administration can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups and do everything we can to heal the deep divisions that exist in our communities.”

Keep reading…