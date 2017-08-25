Via Daily Caller:

A sanctuary city in California reportedly didn’t cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, giving the federal agency no time to pick up an illegal alien they released from custody, who then allegedly murdered his girlfriend two weeks later.

Santa Rosa police arrested 38-year-old Nery Israel Estrada-Margos on August 18 after he turned himself in for allegedly beating his girlfriend — 42-year-old Veronica Cabrera Ramirez — to death, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported.

Estrada-Margos was in police custody before the murder on August 2 for felony domestic battery charges after he allegedly beat Ramirez following a heated argument.

Police released Estrada-Margos from custody on August 3 – despite a detainer request lodged against him by ICE officials – after he posted the required $30,000 bail.

