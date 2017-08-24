Via Fox News:

Two Florida elementary school students are being praised for their show of respect for the American flag despite the pouring rain.

Isaac Davis and Nate Helmuth, both 11 years old, are safety patrols at Coppergate Elementary School in Middleburg and are in charge of lowering Old Glory at dismissal time.

However, last week, a torrential rainstorm passed over the school, making flag duty a wetter-than-usual experience. Still, driving rains could not stop Isaac and Nate from doing their duty.

The two brought the flag down and completed the 13 folds while standing in the pouring rain.

