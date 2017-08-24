Directly as a result of Mosby’s policies, the supposedly ‘pro-black’ anti-police policies that actually harm both police and black people. So infuriating.

Via Daily Caller:

Baltimore’s state attorney and the city’s police commissioner admitted that police officers withdrawing from heavy policing tactics used in the past has led in part to a rise in the city’s homicide rate.

Baltimore is currently struggling with one of its highest murder counts in years, something that could have been influenced by a change in policing tactics, State Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Police Commissioner Ken Davis acknowledged in an exclusive interview with the Baltimore Sun Wednesday.

Years ago, the city had tamped down on the violence, bringing the homicides down to less than 200 in a year by using “heavy handed police tactics,” the two noted in the interview. Both said that the police department’s change from “heavy handed police tactics” played a role in the rise of murders in the city.

“There was a price to pay…that manifested itself in April and May of 2015,” Davis said, alluding to the Baltimore riots over Freddie Gray. “I think the long view is that doing it the right way is doing it the hard way, and I think most Baltimoreans realize that the way forward is not always going to be easy.”

