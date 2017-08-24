And this is why GOP members have been threatened, because these people keep jacking people up against them. No, that’s not legitimate politics, that’s stalking and criminal conspiracy.

Via Fox News:

The left has upped the stakes in its guerilla operations against Republicans, as deep-pocketed groups fund protesters to show up to the offices and even houses of congressmen to protest their lack of “town hall” meetings.

Earlier this month, protesters targeted the home of Rep. Jason Lewis, a newly elected Republican in Minnesota’s 2nd District. The protests on his doorstep grew big enough that one of his neighbors called the police.

“Fortunately my family wasn’t home at the time,” Lewis told Fox News. “I ran for Congress, but my family didn’t run … so to bring them into it I think is not in keeping with the best of American tradition.”

Protesters also have shown up at the homes of other Republican lawmakers in swing districts such as Rep. John Faso, R-N.Y., and Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif. Some 200 protesters showed up at Issa’s home to blast him for not holding town hall meetings, leading his spokesman to say: “Dragging the congressman’s wife and family into this goes beyond the pale.”

Local chapters of a left-wing group called “Indivisible” helped organize and lead those two protests.

