Never let a crisis go to waste.

Via Washington Examiner:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling on President Trump to close down his voter fraud commission in the aftermath of the violence in Charlottesville, Va., and instead said the government should work to “end the assault on voting rights.”

“[W]hat troubles so many Americans every bit as much as the president’s shocking response to this national tragedy is the methodical and pernicious way in which his administration is promoting discrimination, both subtle and not so subtle, in its policies and actions — especially when it comes to undermining the universal right of every American to vote,” Schumer said in a post on Medium, referring to Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

