The science is settled.

Via CNS News:

Thursday, August 24, 2017 marks a record 142 straight months since the last major hurricane made landfall in the continental United States. But that record major-hurricane drought may be coming to an end.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Harvey is “quickly strengthening” in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to be a major hurricane when it approaches the middle Texas coast on Friday night or Saturday morning.

The storm is then expected to stall, producing huge amounts of rain, in excess of 20 inches, according to some forecasts. “Life-threatening storm surge and freshwater flooding expected,” says the advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center shows the storm remaining in the Texas-Louisiana coastal area through Tuesday.

A major hurricane is Category 3 or higher, which mean sustained winds of 111 to 129 miles an hour (on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale).

The last major hurricane to hit the continental United States was Hurricane Wilma, which struck Florida on Oct. 24, 2005. Prior to the current 142-month stretch without a major hurricane strike in the continental U.S., the longest period without a major hurricane making landfall was the 96 months between September 1860 and August 1869.

Keep reading…