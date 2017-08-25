Dueling communists.

Via Lexington Herald Leader:

White nationalist groups might hold a flash demonstration in Lexington to protest moving two Confederate statues from the lawn of the former Fayette County courthouse instead of a publicly announced rally, according to an organizer.

Matthew Heimbach, chairman of a white nationalist group called the Traditionalist Worker Party, told the Herald-Leader last week that his group and others were planning a rally in Lexington to oppose the removal of statues in downtown Lexington. When asked this week whether he had picked a date for the event, though, Heimbach said it probably will be a “flash demo.”

He confirmed that that meant an event with no public announcement of the time or place.

“As long as we don’t block the street, we should be OK,” Heimbach said.

He said an alliance of several white nationalist groups called the Nationalist Front would carry out the demonstration.

Heimbach didn’t provide other details.

The change in plan might help avoid a repeat of the angry, violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators that have happened elsewhere recently, including Charlottesville, Va.

Dozens of people in Virginia were hurt in fights between the two sides, and a woman was killed Aug. 12 when a man who had stood with the white supremacists drove his car into protesters. Last weekend, a “free speech rally” planned in Boston was canceled after a reported 40,000 counter-protesters marched through downtown.

Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city of Lexington, said Wednesday that the city has not been contacted by any group wishing to come to Lexington. Straub said the city has been monitoring social media and has been in contact with the FBI, Kentucky State Police and other law enforcement agencies and has received no information about a demonstration in Lexington.

Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard has said the city has a plan if white nationalists come to Lexington to demonstrate. He also encouraged the public not to stage counter-protests in the same location, saying the groups thrive on conflict.

