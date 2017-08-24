Oh, he’s going to get screamed at for Islamophobia!

Via Daily Caller:

The mayor of Venice declared that if anyone shouts ‘Allahu Akbar,’ authorities will “send them straight to Allah” in light of the Barcelona terror attacks.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro made the remark at a conference where he also stated that Venice’s more aggressive approach to thwarting terrorists made the city far more secure than Barcelona, according to The Times. Other Italian leaders, such as Mayor Andrea Gnassi of Rimini, expressed disdain for Brugnaro’s blunt warning to Islamic terrorists, but Brugnaro said Venice’s success in routing out terrorists speaks for itself.

“In contrast with Barcelona, where they had not set up protection, we keep our guard up,” Burgnaro said. “If anyone runs into St Mark’s Square shouting ‘Allahu Akhbar’, we will take him down. A year ago I said after four steps, now after three. I will say it in Venetian: ‘Ghe Sparemo’ (We will shoot him).”

