A group of university professors recently claimed that social-justice activism, of all fields, is “rife with experiences of oppression.”

In an article published Monday in the Journal of Homosexuality, Dr. Whitney Hagen of Florida Atlantic University, et al. argue that “activist communities” are hostile toward gay and transgender populations, adding that individuals with “multiple oppressed statuses and identities” are “especially prone to oppression-based experiences, even within minority activist communities.”

Morrow and her colleagues reached that conclusion after conducting 20 in-depth interviews with activists in the social justice community, most of whom were apparently “queer or bisexual, white middle class women with advanced degrees.”

“Many individuals in these subpopulations are not easily placed in the gender or sexuality binary that is commonly accepted in dominant Western cultures,” the study explains, adding that a rigid binary creates “personal consequences of activism.”

While some individuals “may find social support and decreased isolation through engagement with established activist groups,” they caution that “activism is not universally helpful,” particularly for those with “multiple oppressed identities,” who “may experience invalidation, tokenism, and marginalization within activist communities.”