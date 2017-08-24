Via Daily Caller:

A Clemson University professor has declared all Republicans and supporters of Donald Trump to be nothing less than “racist scum” in a bile-filled series of public posts on Facebook. The professor also called for political violence “against white supremacy.”

Bart Knijnenburg, an assistant professor in Human-Centered Computing for Clemson University, expressed his hatred towards Republicans and doubled down when others in his Facebook timeline asked him to clarify his statements, which have since been hidden.

In a report published Wednesday, Campus Reform captured screenshots of his tirade before he made his Facebook account private.

“All republicans? Yes,” he wrote. “Your complacency made this happen. Pick a side: denounce your affiliation, or admit you’re a racist.”

“I haven’t seen any of them renounce their political affiliation yet,” said the professor in response to a former student who suggested he was making an unfair generalization towards conservatives. “In fact, all of them fell in line with Trump once he became president. They selectively criticize him when it is politically convenient to do so, but they don’t take any actual sustained actions.”

He told anyone who doubts his claims that all Republicans are racist to “come live in the south for awhile.” He added his belief that the GOP’s meritocratic views are inherently racist.

“The republican ideology of ‘everyone is equal and nobody deserves a handout’ is naïve at best, covertly racist at worst,” he said. “I truly believe that anyone turning a blind eye makes you complicit in what is happening now.”

