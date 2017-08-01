Or not.

Via Washington Examiner:

Reported White House plans to bar transgender military medical care and recruiting as well as kicking out those deemed unable to deploy amounts to a “purge” of those troops from the armed services, top advocates said Thursday.

The unreleased draft guidance for the Pentagon, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, would give Defense Secretary Jim Mattis the leeway to determine whether current transgender troops can continue to serve, based on “deployability.” Mattis would have six months to enact the new rules, according to the newspaper.

Jennifer Levi, a lead attorney for five transgender troops suing President Trump and Mattis, said the reported guidance would essentially impose the president’s July 26 Twitter announcement of a service ban.

“It’s just the effort to basically purge the military of transgender people, which is what the tweet reflected that Trump’s goal is,” said Levi, who is transgender rights project director with GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders.

Levi’s group and the National Center for Lesbian Rights filed suit Aug. 9 for the five transgender troops — all identified as Jane Doe in the filing — and are now preparing to file a motion in D.C. district court for a preliminary injunction.

Keep reading…