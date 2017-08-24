Was there any GOP client or was it all Dems and Russians?

One of the biggest mysteries looming over the Trump-Russia saga is the identity of the political donors who hired opposition research firm Fusion GPS to investigate Donald Trump.

Almost no information has been provided in press reports about a Hillary Clinton ally who, last June, reportedly hired Fusion GPS to investigate the former real estate magnate. Fusion would go on to hire former British spy Christopher Steele to carry out that investigation. He compiled a 35-page dossier of uncorroborated allegations about Trump’s activities in Russia that BuzzFeed News published in January.

Some clues have been released regarding a Republican who reportedly hired Fusion GPS. According to news reports, that client is a major GOP donor who was adamantly opposed to Trump. They reportedly hired Fusion GPS in Sept. 2015 and paid the Washington, D.C.-based firm nearly $1 million to investigate Trump.

Determining the identity of the donors has proved difficult. Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of Fusion GPS and a former Wall Street Journal reporter, isn’t saying. During a 10-hour interview with the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Simpson declined to identify any of his clients, citing confidentiality agreements.

