He tried to talk sense with them and got punched for his trouble.

Via Daily Caller:

California police officers arrested the man suspected of punching a black Trump supporter in the face during an anti-illegal immigration rally over the weekend.

Laguna Beach cops charged Richard Losey late Tuesday night with suspicion of battery assault with a hate crime enhancement for his “sucker-punch,” of R.C. Maxwell, a black conservative, reports Fox LA. His bail was posted at $50,000.

Losey allegedly punched Maxwell during an “America First” rally where people participated in a vigil to remember victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants. Counter-protesters who showed up to rally against the event quickly outnumbered the few dozen who came to protest illegal immigration.

Police kept the parties separate, but Maxwell went to the other side to try and talk to counter-protesters about his views when Losey came up and allegedly punched him, according to video of the incident.

