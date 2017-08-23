Jeddah boy dancing in the middle of Tahlia Street is the hero we need pic.twitter.com/fui9v2UuDF

(CNN) – In Saudi Arabia, dancing to the Macarena in a crosswalk can apparently land you in police custody.

Authorities in the kingdom questioned a teenage boy after he was seen dancing to the 1990s song in a video that went viral last week.

The clip showed the 14-year-old walking in front of cars waiting at a traffic light in the city of Jeddah. He then proceeded to dance along the pedestrian crossing while wearing headphones in the clip.

The boy was released without charge after he and his guardian signed a pledge “that the teen will not engage in behavior that could endanger his life and the life of others again,” an Interior Ministry spokesman said in a statement sent to CNN on Wednesday.