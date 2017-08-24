This anti-white nationalist protester was punched in the face after being mistaken for a neo-Nazi in Boston: pic.twitter.com/Hi3U02vjBc

"He is on our side!"

Oh well.

Via Free Beacon:

Antifa protesters in Boston accidentally turned on one another over the weekend, when one protester attacked a man simply because he looked like he could be a Nazi.

News website Splinter posted a video of the aftermath of the attack on its Twitter account Tuesday.

In the video, a white man with a shaved head nurses a bad cut.

“You do not hit somebody that you assume is a Neo-Nazi,” an organizer lectures. “You cannot do that!”

The man appears to get woozy, and has to sit down and rest. His fellow protesters offer to get water and a medic.

