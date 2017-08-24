Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: Sheikh Ali Abu Ahmed Criticizes Arab Rulers for Condemning Barcelona Attack, Instead of Fighting "Despicable" Jews pic.twitter.com/0p6GXRXLVx

While speaking at Islam’s third holiest site.

Via INN:

A new video released by MEMRI shows the shocking incitement running unchecked on the Temple Mount.

The clip shows Arab preacher Sheikh Ali Abu Ahmad questioning why Muslim states condemned the recent terror attack in Barcelona, rather then fighting the Jews, who he calls “the most despicable of Allah’s creatures.”

“Why do these Muslim states send their tanks and planes to fight other Muslims, instead of fighting the most despicable of Allah’s creatures, the Jews?” he asked.

“Allah, let is annihilate the Jews. Let us kill them ” he prayed. The rapt crowd shouted “Amen.”