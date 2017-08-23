Not every Democrat is a moron.

Via Daily Caller:

A Democratic lawmaker mocked ESPN Wednesday over its decision to remove broadcaster Robert Lee from covering a University of Virginia football game because he shares a name with Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen called the decision “idiocy” and ridiculed ESPN by asking if the broadcaster and the Civil War general were one in the same.

ESPN reassigned the Asian American announcer in response to the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Va., Outkick The Coverage reported Tuesday night.

ESPN defended the decision in a statement released after the report emerged.

