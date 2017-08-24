No, Trump wasn’t just spouting off.

Via Newsmax:

The White House is expected to send guidance to the Pentagon in coming days on how to implement a new administration ban on transgender people in the military, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Under the policy, Defense Secretary James Mattis can consider a service member’s ability to deploy as the primary legal test for deciding whether to discharge them from the military.

The White House memo also directs the Pentagon to deny admittance to transgender individuals and to stop spending on medical treatment regimens for those currently serving, according to U.S. officials familiar with the document.

Mattis also will have six months to implement the new ban — and the memo defines “deployability” as the ability to serve in a war zone, participate in exercises or live for months on a ship, the officials said.

