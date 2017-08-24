Via Newsmax:

A pro-Israel group is moving its gala marking the 45th anniversary of the Munich Massacre to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort in Florida from another local venue because “we support our president,” its organizer told Newsmax on Wednesday.

“Everyone is taking a stand as to why they don’t like him,” Steven Alembik, 66, a Boca Raton communications executive, told Newsmax regarding”The Truth About Israel Gala” in an exclusive interview. “We’re taking a stand that we do.

“We support Israel. We support our president.

“He is our commander-in-chief,” Alembik said. “He’s doing a great job.”

The gala, to be held Feb 25, was moved from the Boca Raton Resort and Club. Sponsored by a nonprofit called the Truth About Israel, the celebration will be the group’s first — and organizers are planning for 700 attendees.

The nonprofit’s decision flies in the face of those by other charities who have canceled their fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago in light of the President Trump’s comments about the Charlottesville violence that killed one woman and injured 19 others.

Keep reading…