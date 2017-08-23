Via Daily Caller:

Hollywood conservatives are standing by President Donald Trump after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, with many citing the media’s reaction as the reason.

“All this does is help Trump because people have had it,” Scott Baio explained to The Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Wednesday. The outlet asked more than 50 Friends of Abe members — a group for Hollywood conservatives — if their support for the president had changed.

“Conservatives in Hollywood have had it,” Baio added. “We know who Trump is, and we don’t believe the propaganda, and I don’t think most of the country does, either. The media is almost irrelevant. It’s predictable and boring.”

“I want the man to get his agenda through, and everything else is a sideshow,” he continued. “I don’t give a shit if I ever work again. My country comes first. I guess I’m just an old, angry, successful white guy who stole everything he has from someone else.”

Keep reading…