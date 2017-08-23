Via Daily Caller:

In a marathon interview with the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, the co-founder of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the uncorroborated anti-Trump dossier, refused to identify the political clients that commissioned the salacious document.

Fusion GPS also stands behind the dossier, a lawyer for the firm said at the end of a 10-hour interview given by co-founder Glenn Simpson.

“Mr. Simpson told Congress the truth and cleared the record on many matters of interest to congressional investigators. He also kept the identities of Fusion GPS’ clients confidential,” Josh Levy, Simpson’s attorney, told The Daily Caller in a statement.

Simpson appeared for the interview after weeks of negotiations between his attorneys and the committee, which is one of three congressional panels investigation potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

