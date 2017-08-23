Socialist hypocrite.

Via Daily Caller:

Billionaire George Soros gives liberally to progressive causes, but he puts his financial bets on fast-food chains, GMO foods, coal, firearms and gas-guzzling cars, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group analysis of his latest financial filing.

Soros claims he is a fighter for human rights but that hasn’t kept his separate private family investment company, Quantum Group of Funds, from investing in oil exploration in Western Sahara, long viewed by human rights groups and the U.N. Security Council as a territory brutally occupied by Morocco.

Soros Fund Management, the billionaire’s main corporate investment company, disclosed his latest financial investments for the second quarter in August 2017, as required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A previous quarterly report showed he lost nearly $1 billion after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. The fund manages about $30 billion in assets.

Soros latest quarterly submission to the SEC shows he invested in companies opposed by left-wing advocacy groups on issues such as promoting healthy nutrition, increasing workers’ wages, protecting the environment, and fighting climate change.

